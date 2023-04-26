What will Fox really pay Dominion?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
After Fox Corp. agreed to a jaw-dropping $787 million payout to settle a defamation case brought by Dominion Voting Systems, one listener thought to ask: Can insurance cover that? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about how resuming student loan payments might affect the economy and the complicated bond market. Plus, what’s up with all the matte, earth-tone car colors?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “How does one pay a $787 million settlement?” from Marketplace
- “Fox’s settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5M” from AP News
- “Biden’s Education Department is planning for student-loan borrowers to resume payments in October — and companies would begin charging interest a month before” from Business Insider
- “What will the end of the pause on student loan payments mean for retailers?” from Marketplace
- “Will student loan forgiveness make inflation worse?” from Vox
- “Biden White House Keeps Student Loan Payments at Bay Amid Inflation” from The New York Times
- “What’s happening to the color of L.A. cars? Inside the obsession with muted earth tones” from the Los Angeles Times
- “Why Do Bond Prices and Yields Move in Opposite Directions?” from The Balance Money
Got a question for our hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.