What will Fox really pay Dominion?
Apr 26, 2023
Episode 911

What will Fox really pay Dominion?

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images
Plus, let's talk bonds.

After Fox Corp. agreed to a jaw-dropping $787 million payout to settle a defamation case brought by Dominion Voting Systems, one listener thought to ask: Can insurance cover that? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about how resuming student loan payments might affect the economy and the complicated bond market. Plus, what’s up with all the matte, earth-tone car colors?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

