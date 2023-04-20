How does one pay a $787 million settlement?

Media giant Fox, as you've likely heard, has agreed to settle with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation allegations against Fox News. The $787.5 million settlement could be the largest ever for a defamation case. How does Fox pay all that money? Plus, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book is out. No, it's not a New York Times bestseller. Yes, it does have some interesting things to say about where the economy's heading and how different regions of the country were affected by that banking mess. We check in with Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG.