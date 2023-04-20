The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

How does one pay a $787 million settlement?
Apr 20, 2023

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Media giant Fox, as you've likely heard, has agreed to settle with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation allegations against Fox News. The $787.5 million settlement could be the largest ever for a defamation case. How does Fox pay all that money? Plus, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book is out. No, it's not a New York Times bestseller. Yes, it does have some interesting things to say about where the economy's heading and how different regions of the country were affected by that banking mess. We check in with Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG.

Segments From this episode

Will the massive Fox News-Dominion settlement alter Fox's operations? And what does it mean for the other lawsuits Fox is facing?

Carl Tobias, a professor of law at the University of Richmond, breaks it down.
The Fed's Beige Book is back ... what's in that one again?

It's the sort of national snapshot the Federal Reserve system publishes eight times a year. And this time around we've got some insight into how the banking mess hit certain regions of the country. Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, has more.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

