Sign up for our Marketplace Crash Course today and get an invite to our virtual “office hours” on April 25!
What to say when kids ask about the wage gap
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
On this Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’re going to turning over the mics to our sister podcast Million Bazillion, the show that answers questions kids have about money. In today’s episode, hosts Ryan and Bridget are tackling a question about the gender wage gap. If you missed our recent deep dive on the topic, this kid-friendly version will make you just as smart. It even includes a cameo from our Kimberly!
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.