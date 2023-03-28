Demystifying the gender wage gap

Today, women in the United States are paid 22% less than men on average. Twenty years ago, that number looked about the same, despite women’s many advancements in education and the workforce.

The gender pay gap is stark, stubborn and often misunderstood in its intricacies.

“You think about education as some sort of great equalizer, and it’s another myth out there,” said Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute. “Women are actually more likely to graduate from college and have an advanced degree than men are. So now they’re doing everything that they’re supposed to be doing in the labor market, right? They’re making those investments. They’re taking that time out of the labor market to go to school and get more education. And yet, that pay gap persists.”

On the show today, Gould unpacks why the gender pay gap hasn’t really budged in the last two decades, what people get wrong about it and what needs to change to finally close it.

In the News Fix: One Republican lawmaker is stalling military promotions over abortion. And, the Senate has started hearings on the failures of SVB and Signature Bank. We’ll discuss the mind-blowing speed of the banks’ meltdowns and the group chat behind it all.

Later, one listener shares his idea for a restaurant subscription service that’s right up Kai’s alley. And this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question is about what people often get wrong regarding the history behind Washington’s cherry blossom trees.

