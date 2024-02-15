National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

What it’s like to be in Gaza right now
Feb 14, 2024
Episode 1098

What it’s like to be in Gaza right now

Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images
Israel's war in Gaza has decimated the area's economy and infrastructure.

Israel plans to expand its military offensive into Rafah, a city on the southern tip of the Gaza Strip where many Palestinians are sheltered. On the show today, guest host Reema Khrais reflects on her personal connection to the major conflict and shares some of her reporting on the experience of Palestinians in Gaza right now. Plus, how the Joe Biden administration is grappling with growing pushback against unconditional U.S. military aid to Israel. Then, we’ll smile about lifelong female friendships and AI-generated breakup texts.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

