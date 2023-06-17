This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

What it really takes to live in New York City
Jun 16, 2023
What it really takes to live in New York City

Plus, does chicken belong in a smoothie?

The Carrie Bradshaw lifestyle is unreachable for most recent college grads in today’s New York City, thanks to high housing costs. We’ll get into the lengths some younger newcomers are willing to go to make it work and dig into a related problem: a potential commercial real estate crisis. Plus, how should cities deal with cannabis smoke? Then we’ll play a round of This or That!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

