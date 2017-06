06/09/2017 Graduating into the economy

We're diving into the economics of being a recent grad this week, from building credit, to finding the right job, to saving for a home (or just paying the rent). We have tips for recent grads from Ask a Manager’s Alison Green and The Points Guy, Brian Kelly. Plus, our team traveled to San Francisco and Manhattan talking to businesses that have nailed marketing to millennials (some millennials, anyway): Everlane and The Sill.