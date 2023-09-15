What happened to stakeholder capitalism?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
In the before times, some of America’s top corporations pledged to rebalance their priorities and serve all stakeholders instead of just shareholders. Today, workers still aren’t feeling the love. We’ll get into the disconnect between employees and CEOs and explain how that’s playing out in recent labor disputes. Plus, why beer drinkers at a Milwaukee bar are feeling down after the Jets win.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches” from AP News
- “UAW tees up select strikes if no deal by deadline” from Politico
- “Nearly 200 CEOs say shareholder value is no longer a main objective” from CNBC
- Sen. Mitt Romney announces he won’t be running for office in 2024 from X
- Gurner Group founder Tim Gurner talking to the Financial Review from X
- “CEO Tim Gurner calls for more unemployment, give employers more leverage” from The Washington Post
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to Tim Gurner from X
- “Property developer Tim Gurner, man behind avocado toast meme, calls for up to 50 per cent rise in unemployment” from The West Australian
- Milwaukee bar’s promotion takes a turn after the Jets win from X
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.