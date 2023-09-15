What happened to stakeholder capitalism?

In the before times, some of America’s top corporations pledged to rebalance their priorities and serve all stakeholders instead of just shareholders. Today, workers still aren’t feeling the love. We’ll get into the disconnect between employees and CEOs and explain how that’s playing out in recent labor disputes. Plus, why beer drinkers at a Milwaukee bar are feeling down after the Jets win.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.