What happened to Apple’s car?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Apple has abandoned its effort to make an autonomous electric vehicle. We’ll get into why the company’s venture flopped and what it says about the supply chain for electric vehicle parts. Then, we’ll explain how a Texas federal judge’s ruling is upending race-based aid for businesses. And, guest host Sabri Ben-Achour tells us how he created a flower. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “How Apple Sank About $1 Billion a Year Into a Car It Never Built” from Bloomberg
- “Federal judge in Texas rules that minority-business aid must be offered to all races” from The Houston Chronicle
- “Federal judge in Texas says agency created to help minority-owned businesses must provide assistance to all races” from CNN Politics
- “Retailers take on Amazon Prime with new subscription services” from Marketplace
- “The IRS pilots its free tax-filing program” from Marketplace
- “Oscar Watch Parties” from LAist
- “Skijoring brings cowboys and skiers to Western towns, but warm weather leaves the sport in flux” from Marketplace
- “Bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. gains momentum in Congress” from NBC News
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.