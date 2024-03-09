Election 2024A Warmer WorldBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

What happened to Apple’s car?
Mar 8, 2024
Episode 1114

What happened to Apple’s car?

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Plus, we'll talk all things gardening and plants.

Apple has abandoned its effort to make an autonomous electric vehicle. We’ll get into why the company’s venture flopped and what it says about the supply chain for electric vehicle parts. Then, we’ll explain how a Texas federal judge’s ruling is upending race-based aid for businesses. And, guest host Sabri Ben-Achour tells us how he created a flower. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

