What grocery aisle gossip can tell us about the economy
May 10, 2024
Episode 1158

What grocery aisle gossip can tell us about the economy

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Plus, hot takes on bird-watching and Bluey

The latest survey data from the University of Michigan shows consumer sentiment in the U.S. is at a six-month low. We’ll unpack the numbers and get into what they can and can’t tell us about what’s really going on in the economy. And, a plan to split up U.S. Cellular between T-Mobile and Verizon is in the works. It’s part of a larger fiasco brewing at the Federal Communications Commission. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full / Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

