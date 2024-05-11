What grocery aisle gossip can tell us about the economy
The latest survey data from the University of Michigan shows consumer sentiment in the U.S. is at a six-month low. We’ll unpack the numbers and get into what they can and can’t tell us about what’s really going on in the economy. And, a plan to split up U.S. Cellular between T-Mobile and Verizon is in the works. It’s part of a larger fiasco brewing at the Federal Communications Commission. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full / Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Consumer Sentiment Index from the University of Michigan
- “T-Mobile, Verizon in Talks to Carve Up U.S. Cellular” from The Wall Street Journal
- “A solar storm could produce northern lights in US” from AP News
- “Apple is revamping Siri with generative AI to catch up with chatbot competitors, report says” from Business Insider
- “Millions more Americans travel to bird-watch. Texas businesses are cashing in.” from Marketplace
- “McDonald’s Will Offer a $5 Meal Deal to Lure Customers Back Into Stores” from Yahoo Finance
- “Bluey Is Back! Disney Announces Collection of New ‘Minisodes’ Are Coming Soon” from People
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
