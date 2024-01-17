Make Me SmartShelf LifeGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What federal rulemaking power has to do with the economy
Jan 17, 2024
Episode 1078

What federal rulemaking power has to do with the economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, otherworldly James Webb Space Telescope news.

The Supreme Court is hearing two cases that deal with a foundational part of administrative law, known as the Chevron deference, which gives federal agencies broad powers to create policies and regulations. We’ll explain the fight over the Chevron deference and how the economy could be impacted if it were overturned. And, what do we lose when we don’t get to see candidates debate each other? Plus, don’t talk to me about this year’s presidential election until I’ve had my coffee.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

1:55 PM PST
1:05
1:52 PM PST
14:43
8:03 AM PST
7:55
2:59 AM PST
10:11
Jan 16, 2024
26:45
Jan 10, 2024
11:14
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
“Ro-ro” your boat to Georgia: why the state sees a lucrative future in automotive shipping
“Ro-ro” your boat to Georgia: why the state sees a lucrative future in automotive shipping
Amid scrutiny, Kroger and Albertsons say merger may take longer than planned
Amid scrutiny, Kroger and Albertsons say merger may take longer than planned
How pizza can explain a proposed rule about bank capital
How pizza can explain a proposed rule about bank capital
As opioid settlement funds hit state coffers, a marketing blitz begins
As opioid settlement funds hit state coffers, a marketing blitz begins