What federal rulemaking power has to do with the economy
The Supreme Court is hearing two cases that deal with a foundational part of administrative law, known as the Chevron deference, which gives federal agencies broad powers to create policies and regulations. We’ll explain the fight over the Chevron deference and how the economy could be impacted if it were overturned. And, what do we lose when we don’t get to see candidates debate each other? Plus, don’t talk to me about this year’s presidential election until I’ve had my coffee.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Conservative Justices Appear Skeptical of Agencies’ Regulatory Power” from The New York Times
- “China’s Economic Growth Disappoints, Fueling Stimulus Calls” from Bloomberg
- “CNN cancels New Hampshire Republican primary debate” from Politico
- “Rumors Circulating That James Webb Has Discovered Life on Another World” from Futurism
- “No, the James Webb Space Telescope hasn’t found life out there—at least not yet” from Ars Technica
- “Trump Back in White House? Lagarde Says ‘Let Me Have Some Coffee’” from Bloomberg
