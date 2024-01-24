My EconomyIsrael-Hamas WarShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What Congress doesn’t want to talk about (tax hikes)
Jan 24, 2024
Episode 1083

What Congress doesn’t want to talk about (tax hikes)

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
But we do! Let's talk about the revenue side of the budget deficit problem.

The federal deficit is growing, and a former U.S. Treasury secretary is offering a solution: raising taxes! We’ll get into why talking tax hikes is a big no-no in Congress and why spending cuts may not cut it this time either. And, foreign nationals aren’t allowed to contribute to U.S. election campaigns. But a loophole is seemingly allowing some foreign-influenced companies to do just that. Plus, the story of an astronaut and a dangerous ultimatum.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:12 PM PST
1:05
2:12 PM PST
12:54
7:49 AM PST
7:07
3:07 AM PST
11:58
Jan 23, 2024
28:27
Jan 10, 2024
11:14
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
AI might not take your job after all
AI might not take your job after all
Do shareholder ESG resolutions make a difference?
Do shareholder ESG resolutions make a difference?
Can't sleep? Mattresses, masks and supplements say they can help.
Can't sleep? Mattresses, masks and supplements say they can help.
Higher interest rates and troubled commercial real estate are piling pressure on regional banks
Banks in Turmoil
Higher interest rates and troubled commercial real estate are piling pressure on regional banks