What Congress doesn’t want to talk about (tax hikes)
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The federal deficit is growing, and a former U.S. Treasury secretary is offering a solution: raising taxes! We’ll get into why talking tax hikes is a big no-no in Congress and why spending cuts may not cut it this time either. And, foreign nationals aren’t allowed to contribute to U.S. election campaigns. But a loophole is seemingly allowing some foreign-influenced companies to do just that. Plus, the story of an astronaut and a dangerous ultimatum.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Joe Manchin’s debt crusade” from Politico
- “Rubin Says US In a ‘Terrible Place’ on Deficit, Urges Tax Hikes” from Bloomberg
- “All these government shutdown close calls cost money” from Marketplace
- “Foreign-Influenced Corporate Money in State Elections” from Open Secrets
- “Jon Stewart Returns to ‘Daily Show’ as Monday Host, Executive Producer” from Variety
- “What happens when an astronaut in orbit says he’s not coming back?” from Ars Technica
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.