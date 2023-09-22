Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

What a shock to the economy could mean right now
Sep 21, 2023
Episode 1009

What a shock to the economy could mean right now

And it's Earth, Wind & Fire day!

We are nine days away from another government shutdown if Congress can’t reach a spending deal. We’ll hear from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on what a shutdown could do to our current economy. Plus, the facial recognition story that creeped out Kai. And, did you remember? We’re celebrating one of Earth, Wind & Fire’s greatest hits.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

