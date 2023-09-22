Here’s a number – 2,000. That’s how many donors we need this fall to stay on track. Can we count on you?
What a shock to the economy could mean right now
We are nine days away from another government shutdown if Congress can’t reach a spending deal. We’ll hear from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on what a shutdown could do to our current economy. Plus, the facial recognition story that creeped out Kai. And, did you remember? We’re celebrating one of Earth, Wind & Fire’s greatest hits.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “‘Absolutely no reason’ for a government shutdown, says Treasury secretary” from MSNBC
- “Barrymore apologizes to unions for resuming show” from YouTube
- “Clearview AI could change privacy as we know it” from Marketplace
- “Earth, Wind & Fire – September” from YouTube
