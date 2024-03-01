Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Whaddya wanna know about inflation?
Feb 29, 2024
Episode 1108

Whaddya wanna know about inflation?

At a news conference, Powell said the Fed recognizes that keeping rates high for too long could endanger the economy. Win McNamee/Getty Images
It's time to answer listener questions.

We’ve got mail! And, lots of questions about inflation from listeners. Today, we’ll explain why interest rates cuts may be on the horizon even amid a booming economy; the relationship between the minimum wage and inflation; and what leap day means for your paycheck. Plus, Kai and Kimberly get a special delivery!

A card and postcard from listeners.
Letters from Ben in Indiana and Beth in New York.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

