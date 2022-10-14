We’re still in a bear market, folks
Despite the latest inflation numbers, the stock market had a great day today. We even got to play the happy, jazzy music on “Marketplace.” But that doesn’t mean we’re out of bear market territory. We’ll explain. Plus, guest host Samantha Fields talks about the big changes to a popular student loan program. (No, not President Biden’s student debt relief.) And, tastier beer?
- “Dow closes 800 points higher after a historic one-day turnaround” from CNBC
- “Bank of England Insists Bond Buying Will End Friday” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Social Security recipients to get their biggest cost-of-living raise in over 40 years” from Marketplace
- “Eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness Has Changed Temporarily. Here’s What It Means For Borrowers” from the U.S. Government Accountability Office
- Public Service Loan Forgiveness from the Institute of Student Loan Advisors
- “Scientists Just Figured Out a Way to Make Beer Taste Even Better” from Science Alert
- “I tried Be My Eyes, the popular app that pairs blind people with helpers” from The Guardian
If you’ve got a question for the hosts, call us and leave us a voicemail. Our number is 508-U-B-SMART. You can also send an email to makemesmart@marketplace.org
