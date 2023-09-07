A new demographic reality is coming
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
As birthrates fall and baby boomers grow older, the demographic makeup of the United States is set to drastically change in the next decade. We’ll talk about what that could mean for the modern economy. And we’ll discuss the logistics of the 14th Amendment and the budding idea that it could bar former President Donald Trump from participating in next year’s election. Plus, a step forward for women’s sports in Spain.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “I Can’t Keep Trump Off the Ballot” from The Wall Street Journal
- “A clause in the Constitution may disqualify Trump from returning to the White House?” from NPR
- “Trump 14th amendment debate more extensive than realized, election chief says” from Politico
- “Opinion | America’s Seniors and the Challenges of Old Age” from The New York Times
- “The Fastest 60-Year-Old Woman on Earth Is Only Getting Faster” from Outside Online
- “‘The Boy And The Heron’ Trailer Is A Look At Hayao Miyazaki’s First Film In 10 Years” from HuffPost
- “The Golden Bachelor: Everything to Know About the Bachelor Spinoff” from People
- “Jorge Vilda, Coach of Spain’s Women’s Soccer Team, Is Fired” from The New York Times
“Make Me Smart” is coming up on it’s 1,000th episode! We want to hear your favorite moments from the show so far. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.