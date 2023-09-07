Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

A new demographic reality is coming
Sep 6, 2023
Episode 998

A new demographic reality is coming

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Is the U.S. ready to age?

As birthrates fall and baby boomers grow older, the demographic makeup of the United States is set to drastically change in the next decade. We’ll talk about what that could mean for the modern economy. And we’ll discuss the logistics of the 14th Amendment and the budding idea that it could bar former President Donald Trump from participating in next year’s election. Plus, a step forward for women’s sports in Spain.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

“Make Me Smart” is coming up on it’s 1,000th episode! We want to hear your favorite moments from the show so far. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

