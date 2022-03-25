Uber riders may be seeing yellow (cabs)
If you’re in New York City, don’t be surprised if the next time you request an Uber you get picked up in a yellow taxi — Uber has announced plans to team up with cab companies there. We’ll talk about what this might mean for the taxi industry. Plus, you know the housing market is red hot when a Federal Reserve governor is having trouble buying a home. And a staggering new report highlights the rise in alcohol abuse amid the pandemic. Finally, our hosts share some much-needed Make Me Smiles.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “U.S. Housing Is So Hot Even a Fed Governor Can’t Buy a Home” from Bloomberg
- “Uber Partners With Yellow Taxi Companies in NYC” from The New York Times
- “Alcohol Killed More Under-65 Americans Than COVID in 2020” from New York magazine
- “Alcohol-Related Deaths During the COVID-19 Pandemic” from The Journal of the American Medical Association
- “What’s driving the dramatic rise in alcohol-related deaths during the pandemic?” From PBS NewsHour
- If you, or someone you know, is struggling with substance-related issues, call the National Helpline
- “Star Chef José Andrés Is Sending Ibérico Ham Into Space” from Bloomberg
- “A Baby Shark movie is in the works!” from the AV Club
Got a question for the hosts? Saw something interesting you want to share? Send it to us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART(508-827-6278).
