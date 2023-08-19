Turmoil in the television industry
Americans are watching a lot of television, but it’s not broadcast or cable TV. For the first time, linear TV made up less than half of all TV viewing last month. We’ll talk about how the rise of streaming and the ongoing Hollywood strikes may accelerate cord cutting. Plus, how the U.S. is still being represented in the Women’s World Cup final. And, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty with guest host and Economics on Tap first-timer Nova Safo, who enlightens us on why all radio show hosts should drink sherry.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “For the first time, cable and broadcast makes up less than half of TV viewing” from CNN
- “What to know about SAG-AFTRA waivers and why actors are making movies during the strike” from AP News
- “American referee Tori Penso picked by FIFA for England-Spain final at Women’s World Cup” from AP News
- “Beer? Pour me a grey one” from Marketplace
- “Could stablecoin regulation come sooner with PayPal USD launch?” from Marketplace
- “First Bank of U.S. to be turned into museum of the American economy” from Marketplace
- “Can AI product review summaries help us make better purchase decisions?” from Marketplace
- “Serve Robotics goes public, but the robot delivery industry has a ways to go” from Quartz
