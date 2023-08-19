My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Turmoil in the television industry
Aug 18, 2023
Episode 986

Turmoil in the television industry

Rainer Puster/Getty Images
It's a loosey-goosey episode.

Americans are watching a lot of television, but it’s not broadcast or cable TV. For the first time, linear TV made up less than half of all TV viewing last month. We’ll talk about how the rise of streaming and the ongoing Hollywood strikes may accelerate cord cutting. Plus, how the U.S. is still being represented in the Women’s World Cup final. And, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty with guest host and Economics on Tap first-timer Nova Safo, who enlightens us on why all radio show hosts should drink sherry.

Here’s everything we talked about:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

