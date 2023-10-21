Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

Thoughts on Gaza
Oct 20, 2023
Episode 1030

Thoughts on Gaza

Mohammed Abed/Getty Images
And the challenges behind sending humanitarian aid.

It’s been a violent time in the Middle East lately. Today’s guest host, Reema Khrais, shares how the recent conflict has affected her family in Gaza. We’ll also discuss how the ever-increasing U.S. deficit reached new heights in the past year. Plus, what have you splurged on lately?

Here’s everything we talked about:

If you’ve got a question about today’s economy, send it our way. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

