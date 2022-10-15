How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
This isn’t your run of the mill grocery store merger
Oct 14, 2022
Episode 794

This isn’t your run of the mill grocery store merger

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Scott Olson/Getty Images
We're talking about the Kroeger-Albertsons deal.

One of the largest supermarket chains in the country wants to eat its competition. Today, Kroger announced a deal to buy Albertsons. Guest host Sabri Ben-Achour talks about what it might mean for your grocery bill and the food delivery industry. Plus, what we know about Germany’s decision to buy natural gas from Russia months before the invasion of Ukraine. And we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question for the hosts, leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART. You can also send an email to makemesmart@marketplace.org

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:11 PM PDT
17:36
4:05 PM PDT
27:00
1:38 PM PDT
1:50
10:00 AM PDT
20:31
Oct 14, 2022
9:41
Oct 13, 2022
43:55
Oct 12, 2022
4:19
Inflation may be losing momentum. But not everywhere.
Inflation may be losing momentum. But not everywhere.
Special: Secret Money, Public Influence
Marketplace Morning Report
Special: Secret Money, Public Influence
"Our whole life is in this house": Florida residents begin recovery after Hurricane Ian
"Our whole life is in this house": Florida residents begin recovery after Hurricane Ian
Biden’s student loan debt relief plan, explained
Biden’s student loan debt relief plan, explained