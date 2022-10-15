This isn’t your run of the mill grocery store merger
One of the largest supermarket chains in the country wants to eat its competition. Today, Kroger announced a deal to buy Albertsons. Guest host Sabri Ben-Achour talks about what it might mean for your grocery bill and the food delivery industry. Plus, what we know about Germany’s decision to buy natural gas from Russia months before the invasion of Ukraine. And we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
- “Germany Saw No Risk in Russian Gas, Declassified Report Reveals” from Bloomberg
- Tweet thread about Sen. Patrick Leahy’s memoir
- “How would a Kroger-Albertsons merger change grocery prices?” form Marketplace
- “COVID-19 Vaccination Rates And New COVID-19 Boosters” from Kaiser Family Foundation
- “Did Mark Zuckerberg’s little dance actually show us real metaverse legs?” from The Verge
- “Kodak is Hiring Film Technicians: ‘We Cannot Keep Up with Demand’” from PetaPixle
- “Big Tech employees are TikToking on the job — and their bosses don’t always like it” from The Verge
- “Netflix launching ad-supported tier in U.S. on Nov 3 for $6.99” from Axios
If you’ve got a question for the hosts, leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART. You can also send an email to makemesmart@marketplace.org
