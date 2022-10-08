There’s a new backlog of ships hitting the U.S.
While the backlog of ships at West Coast ports has mostly cleared, there’s a new log jam along the Mississippi River. We’ll talk about the effects it could have on our supply chain, food prices and inflation. Then, a look at the history behind the Supreme Court’s group photos. Plus, the hosts weigh in on Kim Kardashian getting a crypto fine, Black Friday and extra large skeleton Halloween decorations during a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
If you have questions about the economy, business or technology you want answered on Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
