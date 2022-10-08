This Is UncomfortableEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

There’s a new backlog of ships hitting the U.S.
Oct 7, 2022
Episode 789

There’s a new backlog of ships hitting the U.S.

Mario Tama/Getty Images
This time on the Mississippi River.

While the backlog of ships at West Coast ports has mostly cleared, there’s a new log jam along the Mississippi River. We’ll talk about the effects it could have on our supply chain, food prices and inflation. Then, a look at the history behind the Supreme Court’s group photos. Plus, the hosts weigh in on Kim Kardashian getting a crypto fine, Black Friday and extra large skeleton Halloween decorations during a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you have questions about the economy, business or technology you want answered on Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

