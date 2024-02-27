The work that awaits Congress in March
Next month, Congress has a jam-packed to-do list, including funding the government, the ongoing impeachment proceedings of the Homeland Security secretary and high-stakes congressional primaries. We’ll explain all the reasons March is about to be a doozy in Washington. Plus, the work and money behind TikTok’s viral trick-shot videos. And the inspiration behind the theme music for Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros.
- “35 Hours for a 10-Second Clip: The Art of the TikTok Trick Shot” from The New York Times
- “Editor’s Note: Never mind the Ides of March, beware all of March” from Roll Call
- “The rhythmic world of Koji Kondo, maestro of Mario” from The Washington Post
- “$1 Billion Donation Will Provide Free Tuition at a Bronx Medical School” from The New York Times
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A stock price from Google Finance
