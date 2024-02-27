The work that awaits Congress in March

Next month, Congress has a jam-packed to-do list, including funding the government, the ongoing impeachment proceedings of the Homeland Security secretary and high-stakes congressional primaries. We’ll explain all the reasons March is about to be a doozy in Washington. Plus, the work and money behind TikTok’s viral trick-shot videos. And the inspiration behind the theme music for Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.