The work that awaits Congress in March
Feb 26, 2024
Episode 1105

The work that awaits Congress in March

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
And the presidency, and the courts. Cue the dark place sting!

Next month, Congress has a jam-packed to-do list, including funding the government, the ongoing impeachment proceedings of the Homeland Security secretary and high-stakes congressional primaries. We’ll explain all the reasons March is about to be a doozy in Washington. Plus, the work and money behind TikTok’s viral trick-shot videos. And the inspiration behind the theme music for Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

