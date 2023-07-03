This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The welfare-to-work industrial complex part 2
Jul 3, 2023
Episode 958

The welfare-to-work industrial complex part 2

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Then-President Bill Clinton speaks about welfare reform in 1996. Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images
It's a bureaucratic maze.

The recent debt ceiling deal expanded work requirements for government welfare programs. Those rules have a long and complicated history. Today, we’re sharing another episode from our sister podcast, The Uncertain Hour, and getting smarter about how those rules came into being and what they mean for people looking for help. You can binge the full season of The Uncertain Hour here.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:24 PM PDT
27:56
1:53 PM PDT
56:26
1:15 PM PDT
1:50
7:03 AM PDT
8:19
2:49 AM PDT
8:49
Jun 29, 2023
44:27
May 30, 2023
19:06
Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to forgive $400 billion in student loans
Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to forgive $400 billion in student loans
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
Race-based affirmative action at colleges is over. Now what?
Race-based affirmative action at colleges is over. Now what?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?