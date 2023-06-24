This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The U.S. is graying. What does that mean for the economy?
Jun 23, 2023
Episode 951

The U.S. is graying. What does that mean for the economy?

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Plus, Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk.

The median age in the United States, at just under 39, is the highest it’s ever been, and it’s been rising for decades. We’ll get into the economic implications of America’s aging population. Also, the Supreme Court has been getting comfy with ruling on technicalities rather than policy. We’ll explain how that played out in a recent immigration case. Plus, it’s Revenge of the Nerds: Billionaire Edition. And, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

