The U.S. is graying. What does that mean for the economy?

The median age in the United States, at just under 39, is the highest it’s ever been, and it’s been rising for decades. We’ll get into the economic implications of America’s aging population. Also, the Supreme Court has been getting comfy with ruling on technicalities rather than policy. We’ll explain how that played out in a recent immigration case. Plus, it’s Revenge of the Nerds: Billionaire Edition. And, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
