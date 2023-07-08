The Twitter vs. Meta drama continues
Meta’s new Threads became the most quickly downloaded app on Wednesday, its opening day. Twitter’s not thrilled about it. We’ll get into why folks may or may not gravitate toward the app and whether any of the “new Twitters” can become a true social media hub. And, could a scandal involving a celebrated behavioral science researcher impact the way we engage with pop science? Plus, guest host Reema Khrais leads us in a new game.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over Threads” from Semafor
- “All the red flags in the Threads privacy policy” from Quartz
- “Meta’s Threads Proves That Social Media Cannot Die” from The Atlantic
- “The Harvard Expert on Dishonesty Who Is Accused of Lying” from The Atlantic
- This week’s newsletter from Marketplace’s “This Is Uncomfortable”
