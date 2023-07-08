This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The Twitter vs. Meta drama continues
Jul 7, 2023
Episode 961

The Twitter vs. Meta drama continues

The Threads app is looking to push Twitter off its perch. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Plus, we'll defend some recent splurges.

Meta’s new Threads became the most quickly downloaded app on Wednesday, its opening day. Twitter’s not thrilled about it. We’ll get into why folks may or may not gravitate toward the app and whether any of the “new Twitters” can become a true social media hub. And, could a scandal involving a celebrated behavioral science researcher impact the way we engage with pop science? Plus, guest host Reema Khrais leads us in a new game.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question about the economy, business or technology for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

