The Titanic sub and the migrant shipwreck

The missing sub of wealthy tourists lost on an excursion to view the wreckage of the Titanic has been dominating news feeds this week, while the story of a deadly migrant shipwreck off the coast of Greece has, for the most part, stayed in the periphery. We’ll get into the disparities in resources and media attention paid to the two disasters. Plus, we connect the dots on interest rates, home sales and new home construction. And, confirmed by the man himself, Fede Chair Jay Powell is a Deadhead.

