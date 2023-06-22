The Titanic sub and the migrant shipwreck
The missing sub of wealthy tourists lost on an excursion to view the wreckage of the Titanic has been dominating news feeds this week, while the story of a deadly migrant shipwreck off the coast of Greece has, for the most part, stayed in the periphery. We’ll get into the disparities in resources and media attention paid to the two disasters. Plus, we connect the dots on interest rates, home sales and new home construction. And, confirmed by the man himself, Fede Chair Jay Powell is a Deadhead.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The Media Cares More About the Titanic Sub Than Drowned Migrants” from The New Republic
- “Did Hunter Biden get off easy? We asked the experts.” from Politico
- “Home Listings Plummet as High Mortgage Rates Tie Owners Down” from Bloomberg
- “New house construction is booming, but most of it isn’t affordable” from Marketplace
- “Listen to the music play: Fed Chair Jerome Powell admits to being a Deadhead” from CNBC
- Video: “Introducing the USWNT’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Roster” from U.S. Soccer
- “USWNT’s Alex Morgan lauds progress made in women’s soccer, pay disparities but says more work to be done” from The Athletic
- “DC bars allowed to stay open 24 hours for Women’s World Cup” from WTOP News
