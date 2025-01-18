Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

The tax cut zealots vs. the budget hawks
Jan 17, 2025
Episode 1313

The tax cut zealots vs. the budget hawks

A budget battle is brewing.

Republicans in Congress want to extend several provisions from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, passed during President-elect Donald Trump’s first term, that are set to expire at the end of this year. But they’re expected to be costly — very costly. We’ll unpack the spending cuts the House GOP is eyeing to offset the impact on the federal deficit. And, we’ll get into why Paramount is considering settling Trump’s lawsuit over CBS’ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Plus, we’ll weigh in on the business trends that are in and out for 2025.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

