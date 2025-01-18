The tax cut zealots vs. the budget hawks
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Republicans in Congress want to extend several provisions from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, passed during President-elect Donald Trump’s first term, that are set to expire at the end of this year. But they’re expected to be costly — very costly. We’ll unpack the spending cuts the House GOP is eyeing to offset the impact on the federal deficit. And, we’ll get into why Paramount is considering settling Trump’s lawsuit over CBS’ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Plus, we’ll weigh in on the business trends that are in and out for 2025.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “CBS Owner Discusses Settling Trump Suit, With Merger Review on Tap” from The Wall Street Journal
- “House Budget Republicans eye more than 200 spending cuts, tax changes for major bill” from The Hill
- Ways and Means memo from the House Budget Committee
- Bluesky thread from Sen. Ron Wyden
- “Will 2025 Be the Watershed Year for Return-to-Office Mandates? That Depends.” from The Wall Street Journal
- “TikTok Influencers React to a Potential Ban” from The New York Times
- “Every Movie Sequel Releasing In 2024” from Screen Rant
- “Beyoncé’s Whisky, Kylie Jenner’s Canned Vodka Soda, Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business” from People
- “Tesla stock jumps amid speculation Musk could buy TikTok” from Yahoo Finance
We love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.