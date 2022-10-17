How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The surprising factors that affect who gets to live where
Oct 17, 2022
Episode 795

The surprising factors that affect who gets to live where

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Plus, the world's fattest parrot!

There’s a lot that determines the cost of housing. And it goes beyond market forces like supply and demand. Kimberly Adams and guest host Janet Nguyen talk about the unexpected ingredients that are playing a role in housing prices and how they affect where people get to live. Plus, now that Fat Bear Week is over, meet the world’s chunkiest parrot!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question for the hosts, call 508-U-B-SMART and leave us a voicemail. You can email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:59 PM PDT
16:54
4:16 PM PDT
27:30
1:34 PM PDT
1:50
7:19 AM PDT
9:05
Oct 17, 2022
8:48
Oct 13, 2022
43:55
Oct 12, 2022
4:19
Is a growing middle class the real key to economic growth? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Is a growing middle class the real key to economic growth? 
Over-the-counter hearing aids bring savings and convenience
Over-the-counter hearing aids bring savings and convenience
Special: Secret Money, Public Influence
Marketplace Morning Report
Special: Secret Money, Public Influence
Biden’s student loan debt relief plan, explained
Biden’s student loan debt relief plan, explained