The surprising factors that affect who gets to live where
There’s a lot that determines the cost of housing. And it goes beyond market forces like supply and demand. Kimberly Adams and guest host Janet Nguyen talk about the unexpected ingredients that are playing a role in housing prices and how they affect where people get to live. Plus, now that Fat Bear Week is over, meet the world’s chunkiest parrot!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “ProPublica investigation: Rent Going Up? One Company’s Algorithm Could Be Why.” from ProPublica
- “Florida Coastal Living Reshaped by Hurricane Housing Codes” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk” from the National Institutes of Health
- “Chemical hair straighteners linked to higher risk of uterine cancer for Black women, study shows” from NBC News
- “Fat parrot ineligible for ‘Bird of the Year’ because it keeps winning” from The Washington Post
- “‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Teaser’: Peter Billingsley As Ralphie” from Deadline
If you’ve got a question for the hosts, call 508-U-B-SMART and leave us a voicemail. You can email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
