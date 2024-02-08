The snowball effect of high interest rates on the national debt

The Congressional Budget Office projects that the national deficit will grow by a trillion dollars in the next 10 years. Soaring interest payments on the national debt are one reason why. We’ll explain why that’s a problem for the United States’ fiscal future. And, was the Senate’s high-profile hearing with a spread of Big Tech CEOs all for show? Plus, Disney’s new one-stop-shop sports streaming venture and what Sweethearts’ clever rebrand says about today’s dismal dating culture.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.