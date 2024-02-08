National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

The snowball effect of high interest rates on the national debt
Feb 8, 2024
The snowball effect of high interest rates on the national debt

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for the Peter G. Peterson Foundation
Plus, the cost of Super Bowl airtime.

The Congressional Budget Office projects that the national deficit will grow by a trillion dollars in the next 10 years. Soaring interest payments on the national debt are one reason why. We’ll explain why that’s a problem for the United States’ fiscal future. And, was the Senate’s high-profile hearing with a spread of Big Tech CEOs all for show? Plus, Disney’s new one-stop-shop sports streaming venture and what Sweethearts’ clever rebrand says about today’s dismal dating culture.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

