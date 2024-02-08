The snowball effect of high interest rates on the national debt
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The Congressional Budget Office projects that the national deficit will grow by a trillion dollars in the next 10 years. Soaring interest payments on the national debt are one reason why. We’ll explain why that’s a problem for the United States’ fiscal future. And, was the Senate’s high-profile hearing with a spread of Big Tech CEOs all for show? Plus, Disney’s new one-stop-shop sports streaming venture and what Sweethearts’ clever rebrand says about today’s dismal dating culture.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “U.S. deficit will soar in the next decade, new CBO projections show” from Axios
- “Sen. Klobuchar explains what it takes to protect children online” from “Marketplace Tech”
- “Disney CEO Bob Iger on new streaming bundle partnership: I’d rather be a disruptor than be disrupted” from CNBC
- “When it comes to live sports, consumers show streaming services the money” from “Marketplace”
- “Super Bowl commercials 2024: Crypto and AI are out, insurance and mayo are in” from CNN
- “In a first for Uber since becoming a public company, an annual profit.” from AP News
- Advertisement for Sweethearts Situationships on Instagram
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.