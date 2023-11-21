The rise of stay-or-pay hiring
In this tight labor market, a growing number of companies are trying to discourage workers from quitting by charging them. Stay-or-pay clauses are becoming a thing in more workplaces. We’ll talk about who really bears the cost of calling it quits. Plus, how Federal Reserve economists are taking a page from journalists. And Snoop Dogg, the master marketer!
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Federal Reserve Seeks Anecdotes Over Economic Data for Uncertain Outlook” from Bloomberg
- “The Stay-or-Pay Clause That Demands You Pay to Quit Your Job” from The New York Times
- “Snoop explains going smokeless – and it’s not what you thought” from CNN
- “Thanksgiving Travel: No One Should Pick You Up at the Airport” from The Wall Street Journal
