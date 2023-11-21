Israel-Hamas WarFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

The rise of stay-or-pay hiring
Nov 20, 2023
Episode 1051

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
More and more companies are charging thousands of dollars for quitting.

In this tight labor market, a growing number of companies are trying to discourage workers from quitting by charging them. Stay-or-pay clauses are becoming a thing in more workplaces. We’ll talk about who really bears the cost of calling it quits. Plus, how Federal Reserve economists are taking a page from journalists. And Snoop Dogg, the master marketer!

Here’s everything we talked about:

If you’ve got a question, comment or submission for a state drink, send them our way. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

