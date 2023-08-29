Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

The rise of homeownership sans insurance
Aug 28, 2023
Episode 992

The rise of homeownership sans insurance

jhorrocks/ Getty Images
And, Nessie hunters unite!

For Americans with mortgages, insurance is a must. But for those who have paid off their homes, it’s optional. Now more and more Americans are choosing to forgo homeowners insurance. We’ll explain what’s behind the trend and dig into the potential risks. Plus, bizarre happenings for fabled sea creatures are making us smile, including a live-action reenactment of Jonah and the Whale. And, Nessie, is that you?

Here’s everything we talked about:

Join us tomorrow for a deep dive into the economics of recycling plastic and its shortcomings. Do you have recycling hacks? Call us at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

