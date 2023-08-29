The rise of homeownership sans insurance
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
For Americans with mortgages, insurance is a must. But for those who have paid off their homes, it’s optional. Now more and more Americans are choosing to forgo homeowners insurance. We’ll explain what’s behind the trend and dig into the potential risks. Plus, bizarre happenings for fabled sea creatures are making us smile, including a live-action reenactment of Jonah and the Whale. And, Nessie, is that you?
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Americans Are Dropping Their Home Insurance, Claiming the Odds of Disaster Don’t Justify the Cost” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Student Loans Are Emerging From Deep Freeze, and Borrowers Are Confused” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Spanish Prosecutors Open Inquiry Into Luis Rubiales Over World Cup Kiss” from The New York Times
- “Mother of beleaguered Spanish soccer chief starts hunger strike as calls mount for his resignation” from AP News
- “Biggest Hunt for the Loch Ness Monster in 50 Years Gets Under Way” from Bloomberg
- “Whale watching: What happened when a whale swallowed me whole” from Slate
Join us tomorrow for a deep dive into the economics of recycling plastic and its shortcomings. Do you have recycling hacks? Call us at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.