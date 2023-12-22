Bytes: Week in ReviewMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

The real costs of reality TV
Dec 22, 2023
The real costs of reality TV

Pankova/Getty Images
What happens when contestants return to their lives offscreen?

The Golden Bachelor reality dating series has been a big hit this Fall. These kinds of reality TV shows are relatively cheap to produce, but at what cost? Today we’re bringing you an episode of Marketplace’s “This Is Uncomfortable” that gets into the economics of the reality TV industry for contestants and creators alike, and the real life financial and emotional consequences for the stars of the show.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

