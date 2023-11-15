The moral conundrum of carbon credits

Many of the world’s largest companies are setting net-zero climate goals, and they’re using carbon credits to get there. That means they can keep producing carbon emissions as long as they pay for emissions to be reduced elsewhere.

But do carbon credits actually incentivize companies to reduce their emissions?

“Net-zero is a worthy goal, but it shouldn’t detract from the fact that we need everything that we have in our arsenal to decarbonize as quickly as possible,” said Pedro Martins Barata, associate vice president for carbon markets at the Environmental Defense Fund.

On the show today, Barata explains what carbon credits are and the ethical concerns with companies relying on them to meet net-zero emissions goals. Plus, what future regulation for carbon markets could look like.

Then, we’ll unpack the good and bad news in the latest U.S. climate assessment. And, some industries are compensating for widespread staffing shortages by requiring employees to work excessive overtime.

Later, we’ll hear about how some farmers are combating climate change. And, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question was inspired by a listener.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.