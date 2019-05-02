Doubts over U.K.'s zero carbon emissions target

May 02, 2019

From the BBC World Service... The U.K.'s target for lowering carbon emissions to zero has been criticized as being unobtainable. Ahead of Barclays bank's annual general meeting, we hear that an activist shareholder is asking for the bank to reduce the least profitable part of its business: investing. Plus, we look at the rise of female gambling addicts in a world of online and TV roulette. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.