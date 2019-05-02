DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Doubts over U.K.'s zero carbon emissions target

May 02, 2019

From the BBC World Service... The U.K.'s target for lowering carbon emissions to zero has been criticized as being unobtainable. Ahead of Barclays bank's annual general meeting, we hear that an activist shareholder is asking for the bank to reduce the least profitable part of its business: investing. Plus, we look at the rise of female gambling addicts in a world of online and TV roulette. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.