🍻 Our final KaiPA pint glasses are available NOW to anyone who donates to our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now
The lowdown on joint fundraising committees
May 9, 2024
Episode 1157

The lowdown on joint fundraising committees

Balloons fall in celebration on the fourth day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
Joint fundraising committees allow aligned political campaigns to raise more money faster. We’ll break down how these operations work and how they’re affecting the cost of elections. Then, guest host Sabri Ben-Achour explains why China’s electric vehicle industry may not be at “overcapacity,” as U.S. and European officials have argued. Plus, artists’ fears summed up in one controversial iPad Pro commercial.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Auto workers union drive heads south
When the government can no longer pay full Social Security benefits
National Debt
Why the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. has been getting busier
Replacing lead water pipes is expensive. Not finishing the job may cost more.
