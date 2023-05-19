The law that rules the internet lives to see another day

The Supreme Court ruled today on a pair of cases involving a controversial internet law. Section 230 protects tech companies from being held liable for users’ content, but it has been criticized for being out of step with technology. We’ll get into the court’s decision to leave Section 230 alone, and what it means for the future of the internet as AI becomes more popular. And, Disney and Florida’s game of cat and mouse continues. Plus, a doggy breakout makes us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

It’s our May fundraiser. We need to raise $350K to stay on track for this fiscal year, and your gift now can help us reach our goal. Give today.