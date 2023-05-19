Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The law that rules the internet lives to see another day
May 18, 2023
Episode 927

The law that rules the internet lives to see another day

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Manan Vatsayana/AFP
We'll unpack the Supreme Court's decision not to mess with Section 230 (for now).

The Supreme Court ruled today on a pair of cases involving a controversial internet law. Section 230 protects tech companies from being held liable for users’ content, but it has been criticized for being out of step with technology. We’ll get into the court’s decision to leave Section 230 alone, and what it means for the future of the internet as AI becomes more popular. And, Disney and Florida’s game of cat and mouse continues. Plus, a doggy breakout makes us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

It’s our May fundraiser. We need to raise $350K to stay on track for this fiscal year, and your gift now can help us reach our goalGive today.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:24 PM PDT
15:41
4:15 PM PDT
26:20
1:40 PM PDT
1:50
10:01 AM PDT
52:42
7:25 AM PDT
8:05
May 18, 2023
7:39
May 12, 2023
16:07
The price of eggs
This Is Uncomfortable
The price of eggs
The cost of secrets
This Is Uncomfortable
The cost of secrets
Unemployment claims are no longer ultra low
Marketplace Morning Report
Unemployment claims are no longer ultra low
Creatives compete in first AI fashion week. How will it impact the industry?
Marketplace Tech
Creatives compete in first AI fashion week. How will it impact the industry?

It’s $5 Friday! 

Just for today, we’re bringing back some popular thank you gifts at a special giving level. Start a $5/month donation now! 

Donate Now