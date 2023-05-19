Just for today, we’re bringing back some popular thank you gifts at a special giving level. Start a $5/month donation now!
The law that rules the internet lives to see another day
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The Supreme Court ruled today on a pair of cases involving a controversial internet law. Section 230 protects tech companies from being held liable for users’ content, but it has been criticized for being out of step with technology. We’ll get into the court’s decision to leave Section 230 alone, and what it means for the future of the internet as AI becomes more popular. And, Disney and Florida’s game of cat and mouse continues. Plus, a doggy breakout makes us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Supreme Court rules Twitter not liable for ISIS content” from Howe on the Court
- “Supreme Court hands tech companies a win, and not just about Section 230” from The Washington Post
- Our deep-dive episode on Section 230
- “OpenAI launches free ChatGPT app for iOS” from The Verge
- “Disney Drops Plan to Move Workers to Florida, Closes Hotel” from Bloomberg
- “Disney cancels plans for $1 billion Florida campus” from NPR
- Tweet from @GavinNewsom on Disney’s plans in Florida
- “Democrats fear they’re walking into a permitting trap” from The Washington Post
- “The social, political and economic forces behind Iran’s protests” from “Make Me Smart”
- “Titanic Wreckage Visualized in Unique 3-D View” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Titanic: First ever full-sized scans reveal wreck as never seen before” from BBC
- “Husky Who Let 2 Dogs Loose At Animal Shelter And Trashed Lobby Finds New Family” from Huffpost
It’s our May fundraiser. We need to raise $350K to stay on track for this fiscal year, and your gift now can help us reach our goal. Give today.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.