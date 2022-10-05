The social, political and economic forces behind Iran’s protests

This is the third week of protests in Iran. Dozens have died and hundreds have been arrested in the demonstrations following the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody. And now the outrage seems to be spreading and tapping into a deep well of grievances.

“This is really anger at the entire system for its 43 years of corruption and abuse of power,” said Jason Rezaian, opinion columnist for the Washington Post and author of “Prisoner: My 544 Days in an Iranian Prison.”

On the show today, Rezaian explains what’s driving the latest protest movement in Iran, the role of the United States and what may come next.

In the News Fix, the Supreme Court started a new term this week and it’s expected to be a doozy. We’ll explain. Plus, get ready for the return of Donald Trump on Twitter.

Then, the gif vs. jif debate continues. And, in case you didn’t know, the climate crisis is so bad that the city of Los Angeles hired a chief heat officer. Hear her answer to the Make Me Smart question.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

