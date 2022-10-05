Hurricane IanEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The social, political and economic forces behind Iran’s protests
Oct 4, 2022
Episode 786

The social, political and economic forces behind Iran’s protests

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on Sept. 21 shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. AFP via Getty Images
And a possible path forward.

This is the third week of protests in Iran. Dozens have died and hundreds have been arrested in the demonstrations following the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody. And now the outrage seems to be spreading and tapping into a deep well of grievances.

“This is really anger at the entire system for its 43 years of corruption and abuse of power,” said Jason Rezaian, opinion columnist for the Washington Post and author of “Prisoner: My 544 Days in an Iranian Prison.”

On the show today, Rezaian explains what’s driving the latest protest movement in Iran, the role of the United States and what may come next.

In the News Fix, the Supreme Court started a new term this week and it’s expected to be a doozy. We’ll explain. Plus, get ready for the return of Donald Trump on Twitter.

Then, the gif vs. jif debate continues. And, in case you didn’t know, the climate crisis is so bad that the city of Los Angeles hired a chief heat officer. Hear her answer to the Make Me Smart question.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday. If you’ve got a question you’d like us to answer, leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART or makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

