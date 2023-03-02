The job market shrugs off the Fed
In the before times, when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, the number of people filing for unemployment benefits would rise too. But we’re far from that today. U.S. weekly jobless claims are remarkably low. So where’s the recession we’ve been hearing so much about? Kai tells us what Janet Yellen had to say about this in his interview with the treasury secretary. Plus, the complicated task of creating a time zone for the moon. And guess who’s a Swiftie.
- “Trump can be sued by police over Jan. 6 riot, Justice Department says” from The Washington Post
- “ChatGPT and Whisper APIs debut, allowing devs to integrate them into apps” from Ars Technica
- “Apple Blocks Update of ChatGPT-Powered App, as Concerns Grow Over AI’s Potential Harm” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Yellen: Progress on inflation isn’t a straight line” from Marketplace
- “US Jobless Claims Edge Lower in Sign of Strong Labor Market” from Bloomberg
- “Elon Musk Is So Busy His Private Jet Is Taking 13-Minute Flights” from Bloomberg
- “Merrick Garland Is a Huge Taylor Swift Fan” from The Wall Street Journal
- “What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone” from Associated Press
- Paula Perry rescues baby squirrels in her Mississippi home from The Washington Post
