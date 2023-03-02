A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The job market shrugs off the Fed
Mar 2, 2023
Episode 872

With the debt ceiling reached, the U.S. Treasury initiated "extraordinary measures" to avert a government default. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Plus, our hosts get together in D.C.

In the before times, when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, the number of people filing for unemployment benefits would rise too. But we’re far from that today. U.S. weekly jobless claims are remarkably low. So where’s the recession we’ve been hearing so much about? Kai tells us what Janet Yellen had to say about this in his interview with the treasury secretary. Plus, the complicated task of creating a time zone for the moon. And guess who’s a Swiftie.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

