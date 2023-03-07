The history behind the Fed’s Humphrey-Hawkins hearing
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
This week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will head to Congress for two days of hearings as required under the Humphrey-Hawkins Act. Today, we’ll trace the little-known history behind this important legislation and explain what it has to do with the civil rights movement and Coretta Scott King. Plus, which political party is mostly to blame for racking up the national debt? And, make me smiles that have us reminiscing about family.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Republican Votes Helped Washington Pile Up Debt” from The New York Times
- “Inflation pressures put Powell in spotlight before Congress” from The Associated Press
- “Understanding the civil rights movement as a labor and economic movement” from Marketplace
- Full Employment and Balanced Growth Act of 1978 from GovInfo
- “Biden scraps reliance on market for faith in broader government role” from The Washington Post
- “Toblerone Is Removing the Matterhorn From Its Packaging” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Virgin chicken wranglers, tired of pricey eggs, are snatching up birds” from The Washington Post
Learn more and register for the March 8 International Women’s Day virtual event with Kimberly: marketplace.org/womensday
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.