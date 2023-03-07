A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The history behind the Fed’s Humphrey-Hawkins hearing
Mar 6, 2023
The history behind the Fed’s Humphrey-Hawkins hearing

Above, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to Congress in June. He's slated to appear before lawmakers again this week to discuss the central bank's activities and a range of economic issues. Win McNamee/Getty Images
All aboard the history train!

This week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will head to Congress for two days of hearings as required under the Humphrey-Hawkins Act. Today, we’ll trace the little-known history behind this important legislation and explain what it has to do with the civil rights movement and Coretta Scott King. Plus, which political party is mostly to blame for racking up the national debt? And, make me smiles that have us reminiscing about family.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Learn more and register for the March 8 International Women’s Day virtual event with Kimberly: marketplace.org/womensday

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

