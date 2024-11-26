The history behind Black Friday
This week, Black Friday kicks off the traditional holiday shopping season. But have you ever wondered about the origins of the shopping frenzy on the day after Thanksgiving? The little ones in your life may be wondering about that too. Today, we’re bringing you a special crossover episode from the latest season of Marketplace kids podcast “Million Bazillion.” Bridget and Ryan team up with the hosts of “Forever Ago” to explain Black Friday and what it has to do with a football game in Philadelphia. Plus, they share tips on how to shop smarter during the holiday season.
