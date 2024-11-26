Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

The history behind Black Friday
Nov 26, 2024
Episode 1293

The history behind Black Friday

Binglin Hu
Plus, tips for shopping smarter this holiday season.

This week, Black Friday kicks off the traditional holiday shopping season. But have you ever wondered about the origins of the shopping frenzy on the day after Thanksgiving? The little ones in your life may be wondering about that too. Today, we’re bringing you a special crossover episode from the latest season of Marketplace kids podcast “Million Bazillion.” Bridget and Ryan team up with the hosts of “Forever Ago” to explain Black Friday and what it has to do with a football game in Philadelphia. Plus, they share tips on how to shop smarter during the holiday season.

We love to hear from you. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

