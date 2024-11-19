What is Black Friday?

For our final episode of the season, Bridget and Ryan team up with the hosts of “Forever Ago” to tell you about one of the biggest shopping days of the year: Black Friday. While they search for the best gifts for Podcast Host Appreciation Day, they learn how Black Friday started and how stores come up with deals, and they share tips on how to shop smart during the holiday season.

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions you can ask your kid listener to see how much they learned about Black Friday:

What are some Black Friday “deals” you might want to watch out for? What are some ways to prepare for holiday shopping to make sure you’re shopping smart? What’s the best gift you’ve ever received or given?

Tip jar

For listeners who want to learn more about Black Friday shopping, we’ve got ideas!

The holidays aren’t just a time for giving and getting gifts. Check out this guide of ideas for how your kids can take part in giving back to your community.

Shopping can be exciting, and it’s easy to get carried away. To learn about handling your money emotions, listen to this episode of “Million Bazillion.”

Budgeting is an important part of holiday shopping. Check out this episode of Marketplace’s “Financially Inclined” to break down budgeting basics.

Gimme 5

Thanks for listening to this season of “Million Bazillion”! If your kid has a question about money or the economy they’d want answered in a future episode, send it to us using this online form.

