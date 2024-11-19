Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Million Bazillion
ABOUT SHOW
What is Black Friday?
Nov 19, 2024
Season 7 | Episode 6

What is Black Friday?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Binglin Hu
"Million Bazillion" and "Forever Ago" team up to find out!

For our final episode of the season, Bridget and Ryan team up with the hosts of “Forever Ago” to tell you about one of the biggest shopping days of the year: Black Friday. While they search for the best gifts for Podcast Host Appreciation Day, they learn how Black Friday started and how stores come up with deals, and they share tips on how to shop smart during the holiday season.

Binglin Hu

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions you can ask your kid listener to see how much they learned about Black Friday:

  1. What are some Black Friday “deals” you might want to watch out for?
  2. What are some ways to prepare for holiday shopping to make sure you’re shopping smart?
  3. What’s the best gift you’ve ever received or given?

Tip jar

For listeners who want to learn more about Black Friday shopping, we’ve got ideas!

  • The holidays aren’t just a time for giving and getting gifts. Check out this guide of ideas for how your kids can take part in giving back to your community.
  • Shopping can be exciting, and it’s easy to get carried away. To learn about handling your money emotions, listen to this episode of “Million Bazillion.”
  • Budgeting is an important part of holiday shopping. Check out this episode of Marketplace’s “Financially Inclined” to break down budgeting basics.

Gimme 5

Thanks for listening to this season of “Million Bazillion”! If your kid has a question about money or the economy they’d want answered in a future episode, send it to us using this online form.

This episode is sponsored by Greenlight. Sign up for Greenlight today at greenlight.com/million.

The future of this podcast starts with you.

It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion®!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, our team is committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.

We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.

Support “Million Bazillion®” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.

The team

Ryan Perez Co-Host
Bridget Bodnar Co-Host
Chris Julin Sound Designer
Jasmine Romero Editor
Bekah Wineman Media Producer
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:28 AM PST
7:12
3:23 AM PST
12:50
3:00 AM PST
32:24
3:52 PM PST
29:34
3:36 PM PST
12:58
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Solar panels on religious buildings save money — and inspire congregants to give green energy a try
Solar panels on religious buildings save money — and inspire congregants to give green energy a try
After a turbulent few months, unemployment filings fall again
After a turbulent few months, unemployment filings fall again
Disney's dreams come true: a profitable streaming service
Disney's dreams come true: a profitable streaming service
Report finds retirees feeling stretched financially
Report finds retirees feeling stretched financially

Thanks to our sponsors