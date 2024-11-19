What is Black Friday?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
For our final episode of the season, Bridget and Ryan team up with the hosts of “Forever Ago” to tell you about one of the biggest shopping days of the year: Black Friday. While they search for the best gifts for Podcast Host Appreciation Day, they learn how Black Friday started and how stores come up with deals, and they share tips on how to shop smart during the holiday season.
Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids
Money talks
After you listen to the episode, here are some questions you can ask your kid listener to see how much they learned about Black Friday:
- What are some Black Friday “deals” you might want to watch out for?
- What are some ways to prepare for holiday shopping to make sure you’re shopping smart?
- What’s the best gift you’ve ever received or given?
Tip jar
For listeners who want to learn more about Black Friday shopping, we’ve got ideas!
- The holidays aren’t just a time for giving and getting gifts. Check out this guide of ideas for how your kids can take part in giving back to your community.
- Shopping can be exciting, and it’s easy to get carried away. To learn about handling your money emotions, listen to this episode of “Million Bazillion.”
- Budgeting is an important part of holiday shopping. Check out this episode of Marketplace’s “Financially Inclined” to break down budgeting basics.
Gimme 5
Thanks for listening to this season of “Million Bazillion”! If your kid has a question about money or the economy they’d want answered in a future episode, send it to us using this online form.
This episode is sponsored by Greenlight. Sign up for Greenlight today at greenlight.com/million.
The future of this podcast starts with you.
It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion®!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, our team is committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.
We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.
Support “Million Bazillion®” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.
The team
Thanks to our sponsors
-
The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
-
Greenlight is a debit card and money app for kids and teens. Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.
-
The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.