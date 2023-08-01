Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The higher education business model is changing
Aug 1, 2023
Episode 978

The higher education business model is changing

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jens Schlueter/Getty Images
Getting a college education is expensive. But are costs finally starting to come down?

Today we’re talking about the economics of higher education in the United States.

Though the average cost of going to college nearly tripled from 1980 to 2021, the net cost of attending both public and private institutions has started to come down. Martin Kurzweil, vice president of educational transformation at the nonprofit Ithaka S+R, traces that back to a decline in enrollment.

“Demographers will tell us that the generations of young people coming through after the baby boom, the cohort sizes, have decreased over time, and higher education is looking at what’s come to be known as a demographic cliff,” Kurzweil said.

On the show today: Kurzweil explains how college became unaffordable for many Americans, why costs have started to come down, and how a shrinking population of typical college-age students will transform higher education in the U.S.

Then, we’ll get into the repercussions of the Great Recession on the retirement wealth of younger baby boomers. And, are credit rating firms underestimating the climate crisis?

Later, listeners share how they deal with news fatigue. Plus, one listener explains what she got wrong about getting a college degree.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:14 PM PDT
26:20
3:36 PM PDT
27:13
1:42 PM PDT
1:50
7:56 AM PDT
8:07
2:47 AM PDT
6:01
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
How Latin America is dealing with this inflationary economy
Marketplace Morning Report
How Latin America is dealing with this inflationary economy
Clean energy industry faces economic headwinds
A Warmer World
Clean energy industry faces economic headwinds
Was the Bank of England largely to blame for the UK’s inflation?
Was the Bank of England largely to blame for the UK’s inflation?
For their CEOs, UPS delivers and Disney’s the happiest place on Earth 
For their CEOs, UPS delivers and Disney’s the happiest place on Earth 