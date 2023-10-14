The FDA’s formaldehyde fight

The Food and Drug Administration has proposed a ban on chemicals in hair-relaxing products. We’ll explain how the passing of the rule could be a big win for Black women’s health. And the battle for the speaker of the House continues with a new nominee. Plus, we’ll play a special spooky edition of This or That, in recognition of Friday the 13th.

Here’s everything we talked about:

If you’ve got a question about today’s economy, send it our way. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.