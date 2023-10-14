The FDA’s formaldehyde fight
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The Food and Drug Administration has proposed a ban on chemicals in hair-relaxing products. We’ll explain how the passing of the rule could be a big win for Black women’s health. And the battle for the speaker of the House continues with a new nominee. Plus, we’ll play a special spooky edition of This or That, in recognition of Friday the 13th.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Exclusive: The F.D.A Is Taking Major Action To Protect Against Harmful Chemicals In Hair Products” from The Root
- “After Pressley, Brown Inquiry, FDA Proposes Ban on Harmful Chemicals in Hair Relaxers” from pressley.house.gov
- Rule regarding formaldehyde-releasing products from Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs
- “Trump Loyalist Jim Jordan Is Nominated by GOP for House Speaker” from BNN Bloomberg
If you’ve got a question about today’s economy, send it our way. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.