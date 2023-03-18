Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

The era of paid social media has begun
Mar 17, 2023
The era of paid social media has begun

Plus, what the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank knew about SVB.

For years, using social media has been mostly free. But that’s slowly changing. Following in Twitter’s footsteps, Meta has launched a subscription service for its platforms. We’ll discuss what paying for social media might mean for our online culture. And, the latest news about SVB (of course) and the regulators that may have dropped the ball. Plus, a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

