The era of paid social media has begun
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
For years, using social media has been mostly free. But that’s slowly changing. Following in Twitter’s footsteps, Meta has launched a subscription service for its platforms. We’ll discuss what paying for social media might mean for our online culture. And, the latest news about SVB (of course) and the regulators that may have dropped the ball. Plus, a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Why American whiskey is the real winner of St. Patrick’s Day” from CNN
- “Meta launches subscription service in US” from Reuters
- “Fed Blocked Mention of Regulatory Flaws in Silicon Valley Bank Rescue” from The New York Times
- “The Fed Was Too Late on SVB Even Though It Saw Problem After Problem” from Bloomberg
- “U.S. Pushes for TikTok Sale to Resolve National Security Concerns” from The New York Times
- “Buffalo Wild Wings sued over boneless wings” from CBS
- “Could the Fed’s new emergency bank lending program encourage risky behavior?” from Marketplace
- Beer Purchasers’ Index from the National Beer Wholesalers Association
Our March fundraiser ends today! Help us meet our goal this week so we can cover our costs and plan for the future: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.