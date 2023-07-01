This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The economic ripple effects of the Supreme Court’s big decisions
Jun 30, 2023
Episode 957

The economic ripple effects of the Supreme Court’s big decisions

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Plus, Kai smokes a beer in the shed. What can possibly go wrong?

It was a big week for the Supreme Court. Among other far-reaching decisions, the justices stuck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program and ruled race-conscious admissions programs unconstitutional. We’ll get into the ways these decisions might be felt throughout the economy and look at the likely next shoe to drop. Later, we’ll play a Fourth of July-themed game of This or That, complete with pyrotechnics!

Here's everything we talked about today:

A young Kimberly Adams on the Fourth of July. (Courtesy Adams)

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to forgive $400 billion in student loans
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
Race-based affirmative action at colleges is over. Now what?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?
