The economic ripple effects of the Supreme Court’s big decisions
It was a big week for the Supreme Court. Among other far-reaching decisions, the justices stuck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program and ruled race-conscious admissions programs unconstitutional. We’ll get into the ways these decisions might be felt throughout the economy and look at the likely next shoe to drop. Later, we’ll play a Fourth of July-themed game of This or That, complete with pyrotechnics!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Ending Affirmative Action May Be Just the Beginning” from Politico
- “Supreme Court will decide whether domestic abusers can have guns” from Politico
- “Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College” from the U.S. Supreme Court
- “Military Academies Exempt From Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ruling” from The Wall Street Journal
