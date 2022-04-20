The economic case for taking in refugees
The U.S. has a long history of resettling refugees who are fleeing war and persecution. The current program goes back to the ’80s, after the Vietnam War.
Today, as the Joe Biden administration prepares to welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, we’re wondering what happens to an economy when refugees become part of it.
“Refugees themselves are doing all they can to integrate into the economic system,” said Ramya Vijaya, a professor of economics at Stockton University. “A lot of them are working in what we now understand to be sort of front-line essential jobs … either caregiving, home health care, personal aid … all of which are so critical to keep our economy going.”
On the show today: the costs associated with refugee resettlement along with the contributions refugees make to our economy and why arguments about their being a drag on the labor force are overblown.
In the News Fix, we’ll talk about why investment firm Blackstone is betting on student housing, even after a couple of years of remote learning. Plus, the story behind right-wing social media account Libs of TikTok.
Later, a rooster makes a cameo on the show (see if you can spot it), and Kai and Amy give a listener career advice.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Refugees don’t undermine the US economy – they energize it” from The Conversation
- “Within 7 years, refugees are self-sufficient and contributing to the US, on average” from The Washington Post
- Why U.S. mayors want Biden to send them more refugees from The Washington Post
- “Blackstone Bets on Campus Housing With $13 Billion Acquisition” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Meet the woman behind Libs of TikTok, secretly fueling the right’s outrage machine” from The Washington Post
