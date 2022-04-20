Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The economic case for taking in refugees
Apr 19, 2022
Episode 645

The economic case for taking in refugees

What happens when they enter the economy.

The U.S. has a long history of resettling refugees who are fleeing war and persecution. The current program goes back to the ’80s, after the Vietnam War.

Today, as the Joe Biden administration prepares to welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, we’re wondering what happens to an economy when refugees become part of it.

“Refugees themselves are doing all they can to integrate into the economic system,” said Ramya Vijaya, a professor of economics at Stockton University. “A lot of them are working in what we now understand to be sort of front-line essential jobs … either caregiving, home health care, personal aid … all of which are so critical to keep our economy going.”

On the show today: the costs associated with refugee resettlement along with the contributions refugees make to our economy and why arguments about their being a drag on the labor force are overblown.

In the News Fix, we’ll talk about why investment firm Blackstone is betting on student housing, even after a couple of years of remote learning. Plus, the story behind right-wing social media account Libs of TikTok.

Later, a rooster makes a cameo on the show (see if you can spot it), and Kai and Amy give a listener career advice.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday. There’s still time to submit questions at makemesmart@marketplace.org or (508) 827-6278, also conveniently known as 508-UB-SMART.

