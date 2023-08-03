The doctor will see you now … for climate anxiety
Climate change is real and so is climate anxiety. We’ll get into the ways the climate crisis is changing the mental health profession as people turn to therapy for help with handling all the climate doom. And, is there a way to turn climate anxiety into action? Also, former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment is now available to the public. (Seriously, read it.) And, asteroids may be the next frontier for human space exploration. Plus, meows of agreement from Yuki the cat.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “United States of America vs. Donald J. Trump” (PDF) from the U.S. Justice Department
- “CNN annotated text copy of Trump’s third indictment” from CNN
- “For hard-core Trump supporters latest indictment doesn’t raise doubts” from NPR
- “What To Do With Climate Emotions” from The New Yorker
- “AI improves breast cancer detection rate by 20 percent” from Politico
- “Prospects for Future Human Space Flight Missions to Near-Earth Asteroids” (PDF) from NASA
- Yuki the cat’s Instagram account
