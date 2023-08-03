Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

The doctor will see you now … for climate anxiety
Aug 2, 2023
Episode 979

The doctor will see you now … for climate anxiety

Electricity providers in some parts of the country with hot weather are warning consumers that demand may outpace supply. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The rise of therapy for climate stress.

Climate change is real and so is climate anxiety. We’ll get into the ways the climate crisis is changing the mental health profession as people turn to therapy for help with handling all the climate doom. And, is there a way to turn climate anxiety into action? Also, former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment is now available to the public. (Seriously, read it.) And, asteroids may be the next frontier for human space exploration. Plus, meows of agreement from Yuki the cat.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

