The death of social media as we know it
Jan 9, 2024
Episode 1073

The death of social media as we know it

Matt Cardy/Getty Images
How new platforms and algorithms are splintering the social media landscape.

After Elon Musk’s gut renovation of Twitter, now known as X, other platforms like TikTok and Mastodon attempted to take its place as the new hub. But as users flock to various apps and algorithms replace follower-based feeds, the very core of social media is changing.

Oh where, oh where has the global town square gone?

“There is more content, there are more subcultures and niches, memes happening and proliferating every day, but they’re increasingly siloed,” said The Atlantic’s Charlie Warzel. “Things are happening across a wide array of platforms. And it’s very difficult to sort of take the temperature of all of it.”

On the show today, Warzel explains the silo-ification of social media, what it means to go viral on today’s internet and how the changing medium might impact the 2024 elections. Plus, a potential upside to the fragmented social media landscape.

Then, we’ll get into a new Treasury rule targeting shady shell companies. And, the world’s biggest car exporter is … China? We’ll explain. Plus, how “Choose Your Own Adventure” stories became such a hit.

Later, a listener makes us smart about gin’s devilish tendencies. And, Farnoosh Torabi, author of “A Healthy State of Panic,” was wrong about being fearless.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question, comment or submission for a state drink, send them our way. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

