The climate crisis vs. the energy crisis
Oct 27, 2022
Episode 803

The climate crisis vs. the energy crisis

The growing energy crisis in Europe means some countries are turning to coal to produce electricity. Above, coal-fired power plants in Germany. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Plus, the hosts place a friendly bet.

The International Energy Agency says we’re experiencing the first global energy crisis. But the United Nations says we’re also falling way short of meeting our climate goals and need to do more to reduce our demand for fossil fuels. We’ll talk about a pair of reports and what they mean for the clean energy economy. Plus, will Twitter become a free-for-all hellscape? And guest host Andy Uhler and Kai make a bet.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

