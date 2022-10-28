The climate crisis vs. the energy crisis
The International Energy Agency says we’re experiencing the first global energy crisis. But the United Nations says we’re also falling way short of meeting our climate goals and need to do more to reduce our demand for fossil fuels. We’ll talk about a pair of reports and what they mean for the clean energy economy. Plus, will Twitter become a free-for-all hellscape? And guest host Andy Uhler and Kai make a bet.
- World Energy Outlook 2022 – Analysis from the International Energy Agency
- UN emissions report: “World falls ‘pitifully short’ of meeting climate goals” from The Washington Post
- “Treasury Says Orders for I Bonds With 9.62% Rate Might Not Be Completed by Deadline” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Elon Musk Says Twitter Won’t Be ‘Free-for-All Hellscape,’ Addressing Advertisers’ Concerns” from The Wall Street Journal
- Tweet from @lizrhoffman on Elon Musk’s Twitter deal
- “LAFC vs. Austin FC: How to watch & stream, preview of Western Conference Final” from Major League Soccer
- “More than a debut: Angel City FC’s home opener felt like the start of a new NWSL era” from The Athletic
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
