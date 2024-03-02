Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

The clash of two tech titans
Mar 1, 2024
Episode 1109

The clash of two tech titans

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Could this be a pivot point for OpenAI?

Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, saying the artificial intelligence company abandoned its founding mission, which was to prioritize the benefit of humanity over profit. Is this just a bunch of industry drama, or could it be a real turning point in the development of generative AI? And, how the cultural conversation around shoplifting has played out at one CVS store. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty, and Kimberly shares a hair-raising leech story.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

