The clash of two tech titans

Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, saying the artificial intelligence company abandoned its founding mission, which was to prioritize the benefit of humanity over profit. Is this just a bunch of industry drama, or could it be a real turning point in the development of generative AI? And, how the cultural conversation around shoplifting has played out at one CVS store. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty, and Kimberly shares a hair-raising leech story.

