The clash of two tech titans
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, saying the artificial intelligence company abandoned its founding mission, which was to prioritize the benefit of humanity over profit. Is this just a bunch of industry drama, or could it be a real turning point in the development of generative AI? And, how the cultural conversation around shoplifting has played out at one CVS store. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty, and Kimberly shares a hair-raising leech story.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The legend of the empty CVS in Washington, D.C.” from The Washington Post
- “CDC ending five-day COVID isolation guidance” from The Hill
- “Elon Musk Sues OpenAI, Sam Altman, Saying They Abandoned Founding Mission” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Can ‘Dune: Part Two’ bring audiences back to movie Theaters?” from Marketplace
- “Why are so many CEOs heading for the exits?” from Marketplace
- “Disney joins forces with India’s Reliance Industries to create massive new streaming platform” from Marketplace
- “More US high schools now require personal finance courses” from Marketplace
- “The Rise of the Do-Nothing Vacation” from The Wall Street Journal
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.